Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commonwealth and UN Technology Bank join forces to support least developed countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 11:25am EST

The Commonwealth and UN Technology Bank have formed a new partnership to support least developed countries (LDCs) through technology transfer, capacity building and knowledge sharing.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding today committing to collaborate to build science, technology and innovation capacity for least developed countries in the Commonwealth.

The strengthened cooperation will focus specifically on promoting structural transformation of LDC economies in an effort to help eradicate poverty, fostering long-term sustainable development.

The partnership will include joint research to assess the needs of least developed countries in the areas of science, technology and innovation. Capacity will be built through training in innovation and technology policies, digital transformation and regulatory and intellectual property rights issues.

Joshua Setipa, UN Technology Bank's Managing Director said: 'I am delighted to formally strengthen the UN Technology Bank's institutional relationship with The Commonwealth Secretariat, especially at such a crucial time for the least developed countries, 14 of which are members of the Commonwealth.

'Partnerships such as this are critical to support meaningful transformation in LDC's, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and improve access to science technology and innovation. Together we stand a far greater chance of success.'

The new collaboration will also help to facilitate technology transfer and innovation within LDCs with The Commonwealth as a new partner of the UN Technology Bank's Technology Access Partnership.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, said: 'As practical expressions of multilateralism with global reach, both the UN and Commonwealth have long been at the forefront of inclusive cooperation. Through the organs and initiatives which facilitate and encourage cooperation individually and collectively among our respective member countries, we continue to mobilise broad and inclusive progress - particularly for LDCs.'

Following the signing of the MOU she said: 'Through this MOU the UN Technology Bank and Commonwealth Secretariat enter into a close working relationship which opens up immense potential for fruitful cooperation to promote structural transformation of LDC economies.

'Our joint focus, particularly as we support our LDC members to build back better from the consequences of the pandemic and towards achieving the SDGs, will be on transfer of innovative technologies and to build capacity through exchange of knowledge.'

The UN Technology Bank is a new global organisation, dedicated to enhancing the contribution of science, technology and innovation for sustainable development in the world's 47 least developed countries. Least developed countries are low-income countries confronting severe structural impediments to sustainable development. They are highly vulnerable to economic and environmental shocks and have low levels of human assets.

The UN Technology Bank supports national and regional technological efforts in least developed countries, reinforcing partnerships across sectors and helping nations identify and use appropriate technologies to transform their economies and improve livelihoods.

Website: www.un.org/technologybank

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Secretariat published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 16:24:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains Amid Election-Day Vote
DJ
11:35aFLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:35aNCAB : Invitation to NCAB´s Q3 telephone conference on November 10
PU
11:35a2020-10-30 : Abcourt is pleased to report a gross profit of $1,940,767 and a net profit $358,856 for annual 2020
PU
11:35aUFP TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Q3 2020 Results
PU
11:35aMERCURY : Military & Aerospace Electronics 2020 Innovators Awards
PU
11:35aCapital increase for Helvetica Swiss Opportunity fully subscribed and completed
TE
11:34aOSSDSIGN : announces intention to carry out a directed share issue as part of the financing of the acquisition of Sirakoss
AQ
11:33aMexican manufacturing PMI at 7-month high, but still weak
RE
11:33aOSSDSIGN : acquires Sirakoss, enters USD 4 billion bone graft market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president - sources
3BAYER AG : Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
4Ant Group's $37 billion listing suspended as China slams on brakes
5HANG SENG : China's Ant expected to double on debut amid pent-up retail demand - fund managers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group