Communciations Services Up On Deal Activity Speculation -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked up amid speculation about deal activity.
AT&T's WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are exploring a possible sale of a significant stake or all of the CW Network, with Nexstar Media, the Texas television broadcaster with the nation's largest suite of local channels, among the potential bidders.
T-Mobile US added 844,000 postpaid phone subscribers during the fourth quarter, capping an unusually strong year of industry-wide customer growth.
