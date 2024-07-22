Communications services shares climbed as shares of market heavyweights Netflix, Alphabet and Meta Platforms recovered from some recent weakness.

Verizon Communications' stock fell after the wireless carrier missed Wall Street estimates on revenue. The company's total revenue rose about half a percentage point to $32.8 billion, but missed analyst projections for $33.05 billion, according to FactSet.

Vivendi plans to list its core television and advertising businesses in London and Amsterdam as the conglomerate steered by the family of French billionaire Vincent Bollore looks to split and cash in on investment opportunities outside France.

Vodafone Group sold a further 10% stake in Oak Holdings, the partnership that co-controls Vantage Towers, for EUR1.3 billion ($1.41 billion).

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-24 1738ET