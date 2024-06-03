Communications services shares edged higher led by Paramount Global as the merger battle continues.

Skydance Media's revised offer to buy Shari Redstone's family company National Amusements and merge with Paramount Global gives the entertainment conglomerate's nonvoting shareholders an option to cash out at a premium, according to people familiar with the matter.

Last week, David Ellison's Skydance made a sweetened offer to buy up to a certain number of nonvoting Paramount shares at roughly $15 each, while also giving shareholders the option to roll into the new deal, the people said.

Under the proposed deal, Skydance and its backers would contribute funds to buy out National Amusements, inject at least $1.5 billion in cash into Paramount's balance sheet and allow nonvoting shareholders to cash out some of their holdings.

