Communication Services Shares Edge Lower -- Communication Services Roundup

Communications-services companies were lower.

Scores of internal Facebook documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show employees raising alarms about how its platforms are used in some developing countries, where its user base is already huge and expanding. They also show the company's response, which in many instances is inadequate or nothing at all.

Shares in French media group Lagardere surged after Vivendi struck a deal to increase its stake in the company, a move that opens the door to a full takeover.

Piers Morgan, the news personality who left Britain's ITV earlier this year amid a backlash over his remarks about actor and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has signed a global deal to appear on outlets in Rupert Murdoch's media empire.

All-time "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will co-host the show with actress Mayim Bialik until the end of the year, the show said.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1748ET