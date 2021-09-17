Log in
Communication Services Shares Move Lower - Communication Services Roundup

09/17/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
Communications-services companies were lower.

Tencent Holdings said it would gradually remove some competitive barriers from its WeChat service, including making it easier for users to share e-commerce listings from major rival Alibaba on the messaging app. The change came after Beijing made it clear this week that companies must stop blocking links leading to rivals' services on their apps, part of authorities' efforts to curb the power of Chinese consumer giants by tearing down the virtual curbs they have built in recent years.

Antivaccine activists have flooded Facebook and used the social media site's tools to sow doubt about the Covid-19 vaccine, undermining CEO Mark Zuckerberg's public ambition to support the vaccine rollout, internal documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 1726ET

