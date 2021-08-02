Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communication Services Shares Slip -- Communication Services Roundup

08/02/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies slipped amid deal activity.

Shares of News Corp., publisher of this item, ticked up after it agreed to buy research firm IHS Markit's Oil Price Information Service, an energy and renewables information-services company, and related assets for $1.15 billion in cash as the publishing conglomerate builds out specialty investment publications.

Reese Witherspoon's media business, Hello Sunshine, producer of shows such as "Big Little Lies," is selling itself to a firm backed by investment firm Blackstone Group for about $900 million. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1722ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pU.S. Treasury suspends government retirement, health fund payments as debt limit resets
RE
05:19pFinancial Shares Move Higher -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pStocks reverse to red, oil slips amid Delta variant anxiety
RE
05:11pConsumer Shares Are Mixed as Staples Stocks Fall -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:03pHealth Care Shares Move Higher -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:01pReserve bank of new zealand - already made adjustments to loan-to-value ratio (lvr) restrictions to partially manage this risk
RE
05:01pReserve bank of new zealand - will begin consulting on change later this month with a view to introducing it from 1 october
RE
05:01pReserve bank of new zealand - propose to restrict amount of lending banks can do above an lvr of 80 percent to 10 percent of all new loans
RE
05:01pReserve bank of new zealand - will soon begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards
RE
05:01pReserve bank of new zealand - will be consulting on a proposal to further reduce amount of high lvr lending to owner-occupiers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HEINEKEN N.V. : HEINEKEN N.V. : reports 2021 half year results
5FERRARI N.V. : Ferrari, Continuing Strong Momentum Across All Regions

HOT NEWS