Communication Services Shares Slip -- Communication Services Roundup

Communications services companies slipped amid deal activity.

Shares of News Corp., publisher of this item, ticked up after it agreed to buy research firm IHS Markit's Oil Price Information Service, an energy and renewables information-services company, and related assets for $1.15 billion in cash as the publishing conglomerate builds out specialty investment publications.

Reese Witherspoon's media business, Hello Sunshine, producer of shows such as "Big Little Lies," is selling itself to a firm backed by investment firm Blackstone Group for about $900 million.

