Communications services companies rallied as major telecom carriers stormed back from a selloff inspired by fears they would have to remediate lead-cable issues nationwide.

AT&T held a conference call with analysts to address concerns about lead-sheathed cables raised by a Wall Street Journal report.

Netflix shares fell after hours, even as the streaming service's crackdown on password sharing spurred earnings growth.

07-19-23 1721ET