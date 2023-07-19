Communications services companies rallied as major telecom carriers stormed back from a selloff inspired by fears they would have to remediate lead-cable issues nationwide.
AT&T held a conference call with analysts to address concerns about lead-sheathed cables raised by a Wall Street Journal report.
Netflix shares fell after hours, even as the streaming service's crackdown on password sharing spurred earnings growth.
Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-19-23 1721ET