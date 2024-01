Communications services companies rose slightly as traders rotated into some of the issues that lagged in 2023.

Shares of Verizon Communications rose 2%, and are up 7.5% in the last five sessions. Nonetheless, the largest U.S. carrier has lost 4.7% during the last 12 months, even as the tech sector took flight.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 1744ET