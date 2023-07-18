Communications services companies rose amid optimism ahead of Netflix earnings.

Shares of Netflix rose by more than 4% ahead of the streaming service's second-quarter profit report, as analysts said a strike in Hollywood could hurt the company's competition more than it hurts Netflix, given all the content the company has already prepared for release and its track record of working with international studios.

Shares of Netflix are up sharply over the last 12 months, while shares of Hollywood rivals including Walt Disney and Paramount Global have fallen sharply.

