Communications services companies rallied as traders rotated back into high-risk sectors.

Netflix, one of the top-performing stocks on the broad market in recent months, rallied 4.5% in anticipation of further subsciber growth for the dominant streaming service.

Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which is headed for a showdown with Walt Disney at the company's annual shareholders meeting on April 3, upped the ante on Wednesday in a stinging letter that dismissed Disney's latest moves as a "spaghetti-against-the-wall plan."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-24 1727ET