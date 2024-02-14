Communications services companies rallied as traders rotated back into high-risk sectors.
Netflix, one of the top-performing stocks on the broad market in recent months, rallied 4.5% in anticipation of further subsciber growth for the dominant streaming service.
Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which is headed for a showdown with Walt Disney at the company's annual shareholders meeting on April 3, upped the ante on Wednesday in a stinging letter that dismissed Disney's latest moves as a "spaghetti-against-the-wall plan."
