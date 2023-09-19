Communications services companies fell as Hollywood strikes dragged on.

Walt Disney plans to spend about $60 billion to expand its theme parks, cruise lines and similar ventures over the next decade.

Elon Musk said X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter, is considering charging users for the service.

Google's YouTube blocked British comedian and actor Russell Brand from making money from ads on its site, following news of a police probe into an allegation of sexual assault and earlier allegations of abuse reported by several U.K. media outlets.

Live sports including National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball games are coming to the Warner Bros. Discovery -owned streaming service Max next month for the additional fee of $9.99 a month.

