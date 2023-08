Communications services companies fell sharply as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Satellite television giant Dish Network asked a court for 10 more months to exercise its option to buy wireless spectrum rights from T-Mobile, arguing it "faces substantial capital constraints that prevent it from responsibly acquiring" them sooner.

08-17-23 1720ET