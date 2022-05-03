Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Communications Cos Edge Up as Streaming Nerves Linger -- Communications Services Roundup

05/03/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Communications services companies ticked up amid concerns about streaming-services growth.

Paramount Global shares fell amid lingering concerns that the company's shift into streaming would end up causing problems. The Paramount+ service, now the flagship product of the cable empire formally known as CBSViacom, added 6.8 million subscribers during the first quarter.

That exceeded Wall Street's projections and eclipsed subscriber growth in rival services, but could not quell concerns that the company would struggle to hold onto subscribers as Netflix has recently.

Streaming hardware and service provider Roku teamed up with investment firm Apollo Global Management to bid for a minority stake in the pay-TV and streaming service Starz, which is known for series like "Outlander" and "Power," The Wall Street Journal reported.

AT&T plans to raise its rates on older wireless plans as executives seek to shore up the company's financial performance after its exit from the entertainment business.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1714ET

