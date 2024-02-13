Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of the high-risk sectors that have led the stock market so far this year.

Some 123.4 million viewers watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, according to preliminary data from Nielsen and Adobe analytics, which made it the U.S.'s most-watched television program of all time.

BlackBerry will cut additional jobs in its cybersecurity business as part of the company's push toward profitability.

Ukrainian officials presented fresh claims that Russian forces are using satellite internet terminals made by Elon Musk's SpaceX, a day after the billionaire expressed skepticism that Ukraine could prevail in the war with Russia.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-24 1734ET