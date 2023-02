Communications services companies rose as traders rotated into high-risk areas.

Meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings surged on the eve of the cinema chain's fourth-quarter earnings report.

Snapchat parent Snap was the latest company to unveil a new artificial-intelligence feature on its platform, offering an experimental chatbot powered by OpenAI's popular technology.

