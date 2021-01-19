Communications Services Climb As Netflix Kicks Off Earnings Season - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors returned to stay-at-home bets ahead of earnings from Netflix.

Shares of the streaming service rose in after-hours trading after its fourth-quarter subscriber additions lived up to expectations of robust growth, bringing the total above 200 million for the first time.

Netflix and Zoom Video Communications, whose shares also rose Tuesday, are among the stocks viewed as "pandemic winners" because they see more demand for their services when people are forced to stay home. With many parts of the U.S. and other Western nations still tallying record numbers of new cases by the day, demand for home entertainment remains high.

