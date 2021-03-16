Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Climb On Deal Anticipation - Communications Services Roundup

03/16/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose in anticipation of further deal activity in the sector.

Vodafone's decision to spin off its Vantage Towers unit could spark similar moves by other European cell-phone companies seeking to share cell towers with rivals rather than owning towers outright, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Finnish telecom-equipment giant Nokia plans to cut between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs over the next two years, cutting its current work-force by as much as 11%, as it seeks to make itself more competitive in the 5G equipment market against rivals Huawei Technologies and Ericsson.

Alphabet's Google is reducing the commission it charges developers that sell digital goods and services through its Play store.

Messaging app Signal became unusable for many people in mainland China this week, stifling one of the last widely used messaging apps that could send and receive encrypted messages in the country without a virtual private network

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-21 1702ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.43% 2083.89 Delayed Quote.17.22%
ERICSSON AB 1.21% 117.15 Delayed Quote.18.55%
NOKIA OYJ 0.08% 3.624 Delayed Quote.14.92%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pALMADEN MINERALS  : March 15th,2021 Almaden Resumes Exploration at the Ixtaca Property
PU
05:19pOil drops as COVID-19 vaccine halt threatens demand
RE
05:16pUber to give UK drivers workers' rights after court defeat
RE
05:15pGlobal stocks steady ahead of Fed meeting
RE
05:07pAPPLE  : Google to cut app store fee by half on developers' first $1 million in sales
RE
05:05pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias Ahead Of Fed Statement -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:04pTSX falls 0.43% to 18,874.01
RE
05:03pCommunications Services Climb On Deal Anticipation - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:02pTech Ticks Up As Traders Hedge On Treasury Yield Views -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:01pFinancials Fall Ahead Of Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4STELLANTIS N.V. : Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion
5Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ