Communications Services Climb On Deal Anticipation - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose in anticipation of further deal activity in the sector.

Vodafone's decision to spin off its Vantage Towers unit could spark similar moves by other European cell-phone companies seeking to share cell towers with rivals rather than owning towers outright, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Finnish telecom-equipment giant Nokia plans to cut between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs over the next two years, cutting its current work-force by as much as 11%, as it seeks to make itself more competitive in the 5G equipment market against rivals Huawei Technologies and Ericsson.

Alphabet's Google is reducing the commission it charges developers that sell digital goods and services through its Play store.

Messaging app Signal became unusable for many people in mainland China this week, stifling one of the last widely used messaging apps that could send and receive encrypted messages in the country without a virtual private network

