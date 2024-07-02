Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into cyclical sectors in light of strong jobs data.

Paramount Global shares rose after a Reuters report that billionaire and former Paramount executive Barry Diller's IAC is exploring a bid for Paramount, after talks between the parent of CBS and Nickelodeon and David Ellison's Skydance Media fell apart in June.

Sam Altman's cryptocurrency startup Tools for Humanity named a former X executive as its first head of privacy.

