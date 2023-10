Communications services companies rose as traders rotated into sectors associated with growth. Warner Bros.

Discovery should be one of the main beneficiaries of the resolution of Hollywood writers' strikes, said analysts at BofA Securities, in a research note, as it benefits from both a hiatus in production costs and a new slate of material.

