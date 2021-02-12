Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Cos Up After Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

02/12/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services rose after a strong earnings season for the sector.

Walt Disney shares ticked down as the entertainment conglomerate said a surge in subscriptions for its streaming service was offset by weakness in theme-park operations in the fourth quarter. Disney's outlook for a rebound in theme-park business in 2021 and the strength of streaming and television suggests "there may be opportunity for both a faster recovery than prior economic cycles (2-3 years) and for greater long-term margins," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Fox News Media former and current hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro asked a court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by voting-machine company Smartmatic USA, arguing their coverage of President Trump's claims the 2020 election was rigged was protected by the First Amendment. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aU.S. tells G7 that it is back at the table to help with global recovery
RE
11:47aAmex reveals U.S. probes into business, consumer cards sales practices
RE
11:35aUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:33aCommunications Services Cos Up After Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
11:32aStocks hit record highs; yields highest since March
RE
11:30aTech Cos Up As Upward Momentum Holds Despite Valuation Worries -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:27aFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11:25aU.S. senators prod Biden administration on Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions
RE
11:25aConsumer Cos Flat As Investors Await Stimulus Progress -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11:23aHealth Care Up On Growth Bias, Vaccine Progress -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4S&P 500 hits record peak as stocks post weekly gain
5FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ