Communications Services Cos Up After Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services rose after a strong earnings season for the sector.

Walt Disney shares ticked down as the entertainment conglomerate said a surge in subscriptions for its streaming service was offset by weakness in theme-park operations in the fourth quarter. Disney's outlook for a rebound in theme-park business in 2021 and the strength of streaming and television suggests "there may be opportunity for both a faster recovery than prior economic cycles (2-3 years) and for greater long-term margins," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Fox News Media former and current hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro asked a court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by voting-machine company Smartmatic USA, arguing their coverage of President Trump's claims the 2020 election was rigged was protected by the First Amendment.

02-12-21 1732ET