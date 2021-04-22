Communications Services Down After AT&T Earnings - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after strong earnings from AT&T.

Shares of the cell-phone giant rallied after it added more cellphone users, fiber-optic internet customers, and HBO viewers during the first quarter, a validation of the conglomerate's determination to expand both telecom and content production operations. The Dallas company reported 44.2 million domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers, up from 41.5 million three months earlier, as its media unit sought to gain on rivals like Netflix and Walt Disney.

04-22-21 1732ET