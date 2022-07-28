Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Down After Comcast, Meta Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

07/28/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell after weak earnings from two industry leaders.

Comcast shares fell sharply after the cable operator failed to gain broadband subscribers for the first time in its history, a sign that Internet service providers are hitting a wall after years of solid subscriber growth in that business.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms fell after the company posted its first ever decline in quarterly revenue, and said ad spending deteriorated in all industries.

Shares of French media conglomerate Vivendi fell after it reported earnings short of some investors' expectations. Vivendi is considering divestment of its book publishing business Editis to avert potential competition concerns as part of its bid to take over smaller French rival Lagardere, the owner of book publisher Hachette.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1716ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -9.13% 39.41 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
LAGARDÈRE S.A. -5.88% 18.1 Real-time Quote.-21.12%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -5.22% 160.72 Delayed Quote.-49.58%
VIVENDI SE -0.14% 9.978 Real-time Quote.-15.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18pUtilities Up as Senate Advances Climate Bill -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:17pCommunications Services Down After Comcast, Meta Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pTech Up on Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:15pU.S. regulators order Voyager Digital to stop 'false and misleading' deposit insurance claims
RE
05:15pU.s. banking regulators issue letter demanding crypto firm voyag…
RE
05:14pFinancials Up as Sector Seen Benefitting From Fed Policy -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:09pU.S. says insurers must still cover birth control after Supreme Court abortion ruling
RE
05:09pConsumer Cos Up on Hopes Fed Will Slow Pace of Hikes - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:07pCuervo parent company Becle reports 58.6% rise in Q2 net profit
RE
05:06pHealth Care Up After Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderate rebound in U.S. economic growth seen in second quarter as infl..
2Fresenius : Conference Call Preliminary Q2/2022 Results
3Air Liquide prepares for possible gas cuts as half-year sales beat fore..
4Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate
5STELLANTIS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS