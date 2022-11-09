Advanced search
Communications Services Down After Disney Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

11/09/2022 | 05:52pm EST
Communications services companies fell after Walt Disney reported steep losses at its streaming unit.

Walt Disney plans to cut back on spending at the streaming unit to stop the bleeding.

Meta Platforms surged after the Facebook owner said it would cut more than 11,000 workers, or 13% of staff, the latest Silicon Valley adjustment to a slowdown in digital advertising. In a message to staff, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, would cut staff across all of its businesses, with its recruiting and business teams disproportionately affected. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1751ET

META PLATFORMS, INC. 5.18% 101.47 Delayed Quote.-71.32%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -13.16% 86.75 Delayed Quote.-35.50%
