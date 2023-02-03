Communications Services Down After Google, Amazon Reports -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell after weak earnings from some tech giants reignited concerns about the economic outlook.

"The market's trying to decipher the guidance we're hearing [from corporations], and decipher whether or not this is going to lead us straight into a more significant downturn," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Walt Disney is exploring opportunities to sell more of its films and television shows to rivals, Bloomberg reported.

French advertising giant Publicis Groupe added to recent gains.

