  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
Communications Services Down After Google, Amazon Reports -- Communications Services Roundup 

Communications Services Down After Google, Amazon Reports -- Communications Services Roundup

02/03/2023 | 05:29pm EST
Communications services companies fell after weak earnings from some tech giants reignited concerns about the economic outlook.

"The market's trying to decipher the guidance we're hearing [from corporations], and decipher whether or not this is going to lead us straight into a more significant downturn," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Walt Disney is exploring opportunities to sell more of its films and television shows to rivals, Bloomberg reported.

French advertising giant Publicis Groupe added to recent gains.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1728ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.75% 104.78 Delayed Quote.22.11%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 5.99% 75.02 Real-time Quote.26.25%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.21% 110.71 Delayed Quote.30.31%
HOT NEWS