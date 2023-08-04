Communications services companies down after mixed earnings.

Advertising agency conglomerate WPP cut its profit projections for the year, citing softening demand from U.S. technology clients.

Telephone & Data Systems, the owner of U.S. Cellular, the largest regional cellphone carrier left standing in the U.S., signaled that it could sell the business.

Investment firm KKR is in advanced talks to acquire Simon & Schuster for about $1.65 billion, according to people familiar with the situation, following a yearslong effort by Paramount Global to sell the publisher of such authors as Stephen King and Bob Woodward.

