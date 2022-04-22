Log in
Communications Services Down After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

04/22/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
Communications services companies fell after another round of disappointing earnings.

Verizon Communications fell sharply after the carrier first-quarter profit fell 13%, and executives warned that higher consumer prices, heavier corporate expenses and rising interest costs would pressure earnings in the months ahead.

Rival AT&T, which rose in the wake of its earnings earlier in the week, gave back some of those gains. Shares of streaming services continued their retreat, with losses for Paramount Global and Netflix, among others.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1707ET

