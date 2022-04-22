Communications Services Down After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell after another round of disappointing earnings.

Verizon Communications fell sharply after the carrier first-quarter profit fell 13%, and executives warned that higher consumer prices, heavier corporate expenses and rising interest costs would pressure earnings in the months ahead.

Rival AT&T, which rose in the wake of its earnings earlier in the week, gave back some of those gains. Shares of streaming services continued their retreat, with losses for Paramount Global and Netflix, among others.

