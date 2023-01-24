Communications Services Down After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell after mixed earnings from one major carrier.

Verizon Communications rose after the carrier added more subscribers than anticipated, and posted higher revenue for the recently ended quarter.

Paramount Global may rebrand its Showtime cable channel and add content from its Paramount+ streaming service as it seeks to unite the two offerings, The Wall Street Journal reported.

