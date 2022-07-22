Communications Services Down After Verizon, Snap Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies slid after earnings in the sector.

Verizon Communications tumbled after the carrier said it struggled to add wireless phone customers in the latest quarter and slashed its profit and revenue projections for the year.

Snap's shares plummeted as the social-media company's weakest-ever quarterly sales growth fanned fresh concerns about a slowdown in the digital-advertising industry.

Twitter reported a surprising decline in revenue that the social-media company blamed on advertising weakness and uncertainty related to its pending $44 billion acquisition by Elon Musk. Shares of Twitter ticked up.

