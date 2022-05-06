Log in
Communications Services Down After Weak Dish Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

05/06/2022
Communications services companies fell sharply after earnings reports.

Dish Network shares plunged after the satellite-television concern said it lost more than 460,000 paid television subscribers in the first quarter. Chairman Charlie Ergen said pay-television may be struggling to hold onto younger viewers used to advertising-free entertainment on TikTok.

Cinemark Holdings shares were more or less flat after the cinema chain said ticket sales rose fourfold as moviegoers finally returned to theaters after a long pandemic.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1712ET

