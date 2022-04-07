Log in
Communications Services Down Ahead of Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

04/07/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Communications services companies fell as traders grew cautious ahead of earnings reports.

The average Wall Street target for first-quarter earnings due to be reported by companies in the Communications Services industry group of the S&P 500 suggests an aggregate drop of 5% for the sector, according to data from research firm Refinitiv.

Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav will have direct oversight of key creative and news operations upon the company's merger with AT&T's WarnerMedia, which is set to create a sprawling media conglomerate.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1701ET

