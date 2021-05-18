Communications Services Down Amid Deal Skepticism -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell, as investors continued to view deal activity with skepticism.

Shares of AT&T tumbled as analysts viewed its decision to spin off its Warner Media content production business as a strategic U-turn.

Internet giant Amazon.com was reported to have entered talks to buy MGM, one of the last big independent Hollywood movie studios, known for producing the Bond franchise among others.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment rallied in anticipation that it could draw similar interest in the latest wave of media consolidation.

