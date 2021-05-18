Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Down Amid Deal Skepticism -- Communications Services Roundup

05/18/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell, as investors continued to view deal activity with skepticism.

Shares of AT&T tumbled as analysts viewed its decision to spin off its Warner Media content production business as a strategic U-turn.

Internet giant Amazon.com was reported to have entered talks to buy MGM, one of the last big independent Hollywood movie studios, known for producing the Bond franchise among others.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment rallied in anticipation that it could draw similar interest in the latest wave of media consolidation. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-21 1737ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pUtilities Flat On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pRansomware hits near pre-Colonial Pipeline levels, data suggests
RE
05:38pCommunications Services Down Amid Deal Skepticism -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:35pTech Down As Rotation To Other Sectors Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:32pFinancials Down As Inflation Fears Stir Global Market Volatility -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:28pJapan to boost spending to promote local chip production - Nikkei
RE
05:20pConsumer Cos Down Amid Inflation Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pHealth Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:08pTSX rises 0.17% to 19,507.05
RE
05:08pWall Street closes lower on weak telecom stocks despite strong retail earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2Siemens Energy says it has no plans for full Siemens Gamesa takeover
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Ford, Microsoft, Oracle, Lloyds...
4Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin
5ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix

HOT NEWS