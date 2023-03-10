Communications services companies plunged as traders rotated out of high-risk sectors following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

In a worst-case scenario, depositors could lose millions of dollars if accounts are larger than the $250,000 limit guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. That would send a chill through the banking sector and global markets.

"There is potential for contagion unless somebody buys them or the government bails out depositors," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

Group Black, a company that aims to invest in and grow Black-owned media firms, has submitted a bid to acquire beleaguered Vice Media for around $400 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1711ET