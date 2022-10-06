Communications Services Down Amid Growth Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell amid skepticism about the growth outlook.

One brokerage said fears about a recessionary earnings season for telecom carriers could be misplaced.

Major carriers AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US should see "another robust net add quarter in the U.S. and Canada, with roaming revenues, plan mix, and selective price increases helping to support average revenue per user," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley.

David Nevins, a senior programming executive at Paramount Global with oversight of several critical units, including scripted content for streaming service Paramount+, is leaving the company at the end of the year.

Investment firm Brookfield Asset Management is joining with independent publisher Primary Wave Music in a $2 billion deal to invest in music copyrights, with a deal already in the works for a stake in punk rocker Joey Ramone's copyrights.

