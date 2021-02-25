Communications Services Down Amid Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell amid growth fears in the sector.

"Stay-at-home" stocks such as Zoom Technologies and Netflix declined as jobs data hinted that economic behavior was beginning to return to prepandemic norms.

AT&T agreed to merge its pay-TV unit with private-equity firm TPG in a deal that would form a new business valued around $16.25 billion, including debt, pulling the telecom giant back from a costly wager on entertainment.

T-Mobile shares rose as investors applauded its discipline in a wireless air-wave auction as rivals such as Verizon spent heavily on 5G spectrum.

Shares of AMC Entertainment, the cinema chain that's a favorite of "meme" stock followers on Reddit, initially rallied alongside GameStop, another popular day traders' play. As GameStop gains eased, AMC slipped into the red.

Twitter is aiming to at least double its annual revenue over the next few years, as the social-media company pushes to add more users and advertisers to help grow its business, targeting $7.5 billion in revenue by 2023.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-25-21 1743ET