Communications Services Down Amid Growth Skepticism -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked down amid skepticism about earnings growth in the sector.

This weekend will test cinema-goers appetite for returning to theaters following vaccination campaigns, with "Cruella" from Walt Disney and "A Quiet Place II" from Paramount. Day traders are betting that demand will rebound quickly, with shares of AMC Entertainment up roughly 13-fold year to date, with a substantial part of its gains coming in the last two weeks.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-28-21 1756ET