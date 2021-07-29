Log in
Communications Services Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

07/29/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
Communications services companies fell amid mixed earnings.

Shares of cable and entertainment giant Comcast rose slightly after it posted a 25% jump in profit in the second quarter, as its broadband and wireless businesses added more customers and its theme parks benefited from the country's reopening.

Scarlett Johansson, star of the latest Marvel movie "Black Widow," filed a lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Disney, alleging her contract was breached when the media giant released the film on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time as its theatrical debut. She argued that her salary was based, in large part, on box-office performance.

Media ratings firm Nielsen Holdings boosted its projection for 2021 earnings.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 1702ET

HOT NEWS