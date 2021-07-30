Communications Services Down Amid Mixed Earnings - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell amid mixed earnings in the sector.

Charter Communications rallied after the cable giant said it added 250,000 residential cellphone customers during the second quarter for a total of nearly 2.9 million, the latest indication of cable companies' successful pivot into mobile-phone service.

Airtel Africa said the Qatar Investment Authority will invest $200 million in its Airtel Mobile Commerce subsidiary at a valuation of $2.65 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1700ET