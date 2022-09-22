Communications Services Down Amid Recession Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell in volatile trading as recession fears weighed.

The communications services sector has been among the hardest hit for the year to date, amid concerns about weakening demand for digital advertising and intensifying competition among streaming services.

In one streaming coup, about 13 million people watched the first "Thursday Night Football" regular-season game to be available primarily on Amazon.com's Prime Video streaming service, according to Nielsen data.

