Communications services companies fell as investors retreated from cyclical sectors as hopes of a second round of economic stimulus faded.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone agreed to buy back the 34% of NTT Docomo it had formally sold to minority investors, in a $40 billion deal that returns control to the Japanese telecommunications giant, and reflects a renewed focus by Docomo on the domestic market.

