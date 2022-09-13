Communications Services Down Amid Streaming Growth Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies plunged as investors bet that a broad-based increase in prices of staples would force consumers to cut back on streaming expenditure.

Paramount Global is considering discontinuing its Showtime streaming service and shifting its content into Paramount+, addressing an increasingly fragmented and competitive streaming market, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Twitter rose after the social media firm's shareholders approved a $44 billion takeover bid from Elon Musk, a deal which the billionaire is trying to abandon.

