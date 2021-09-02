Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Down Amid Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

09/02/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell as traders rotated into value sectors from growth sectors.

Advertising technology company MNTN has named marketing veteran Joanne Bradford to the new role of chief growth officer as the company plans for a possible initial public offering, the company's executives said.

The judge presiding over Intelsat's bankruptcy case on Wednesday signed off on allowing the satellite communications company to solicit votes for a restructuring that would cut its $15 billion debt load by more than half. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 1726ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pHalf of U.S. small businesses have unfilled job openings -NFIB
RE
05:53pBritain to raise taxes to pay for social care - The Telegraph
RE
05:51pExclusive-Reddit seeks to hire advisers for U.S. IPO -sources
RE
05:37pDollar Lost 0.09% to 109.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.46% to $1.3834 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.1875 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.25% to 86.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pU.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
RE
05:29pUtilities Up Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:27pCommunications Services Down Amid Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 billion for "common prosperity"
2U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
3Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tes..
4Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio T..
5Tiziana Life Sciences : Precision Gains Access to Tiziana's Anti-CD3 An..

HOT NEWS