Communications Services Down Amid Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders rotated into value sectors from growth sectors.

Advertising technology company MNTN has named marketing veteran Joanne Bradford to the new role of chief growth officer as the company plans for a possible initial public offering, the company's executives said.

The judge presiding over Intelsat's bankruptcy case on Wednesday signed off on allowing the satellite communications company to solicit votes for a restructuring that would cut its $15 billion debt load by more than half.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

