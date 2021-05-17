Communications Services Down As AT&T, Discovery Slide On Deal Announcement -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as investors looked askance on deal activity.

Shares of AT&T closed lower after the telecom giant agreed to spin off its media assets by rolling them into a merger with Discovery Communications, producing a new publicly traded company. The deal, which also weighed on Discovery's share price, unwinds AT&T's multibillion-dollar bet on entertainment after less than three years. The new business, which isn't yet named, will be led by current Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav, who touted the combined entity's massive library and likely ambitious content budget.

Shares of some smaller media companies, including Hollywood studio Lions Gate Entertainment, rose on bets that the deal would spark a new round of consolidation in the industry.

Parler named prominent U.K. conservative George Farmer as its new chief executive and said that its social network has returned to Apple's App Store, the company's latest steps to rebuild its business months after the U.S. Capitol riot.

In the first quarter, hedge-fund magnate George Soros's Soros Fund Management snatched up some of the issues that took a hit during the blow-up of rival Archegos Capital Management, including shares of ViacomCBS, Baidu, Vipshop Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Music Entertainment.

