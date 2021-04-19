Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Down As Growth Cos Retreat From Records -- Communications Services Roundup

04/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell as investors rotated out of growth sectors.

Growth companies rebounded last week, with the tech and communications services industry groups of the Standard & Poor's 500 notching fresh record highs, but the sectors cooled off somewhat on the day.

One of the "Big Four" global advertising agencies, Omnicom Group, agreed to take a majority stake in technology firm Areteans Technology Solutions Private as it continued a push into digital services.

Apple plans to reinstate controversial messaging app Parler, which emerged as an alternative to mainstream social media for right-wing groups.

The U.S. Supreme Court has closed the door on an attempt by creditors of the former Tribune Co. to claw back billions of dollars in shareholder profits that flowed from its 2007 leveraged buyout, about a year before the publisher filed for bankruptcy. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-21 1700ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04pTSX falls 0.76% to 19,204.42
RE
05:01pCommunications Services Down As Growth Cos Retreat From Records -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:55pU.s. cdc says 7,780,750 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of april 19 vs 7,779,273 doses administered as of april 18
RE
04:55pU.s. cdc says 85,365,180 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of april 19 vs 84,263,408 individuals as of april 18
RE
04:54pU.s. cdc says 132,321,628 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of april 19 vs 131,247,546 individuals as of april 18
RE
04:54pU.s. cdc says administered 211,581,309 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of april 19 vs 209,406,814 doses administered as of april 18
RE
04:53pU.S. CDC Reports Total Novel Coronavirus Cases Of 31,484,148 As Of Yesterday Versus 31,444,706 In Previous Report On April 18
RE
04:53pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 31,484,148 as of yesterday vs 31,444,706 in previous report on april 18
RE
04:52pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 564,292 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 563,980 in previous report on april 18
RE
04:48pWorld shares dip after hitting record highs; U.S. yields rebound
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar slumps to 6-week low with all eyes on interest rate moves
4THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street slips off record highs, Tesla drops after fatal crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ