Communications Services Down As Growth Cos Retreat From Records -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as investors rotated out of growth sectors.

Growth companies rebounded last week, with the tech and communications services industry groups of the Standard & Poor's 500 notching fresh record highs, but the sectors cooled off somewhat on the day.

One of the "Big Four" global advertising agencies, Omnicom Group, agreed to take a majority stake in technology firm Areteans Technology Solutions Private as it continued a push into digital services.

Apple plans to reinstate controversial messaging app Parler, which emerged as an alternative to mainstream social media for right-wing groups.

The U.S. Supreme Court has closed the door on an attempt by creditors of the former Tribune Co. to claw back billions of dollars in shareholder profits that flowed from its 2007 leveraged buyout, about a year before the publisher filed for bankruptcy.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

