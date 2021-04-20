Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Down As Netflix Slides After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup

04/20/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell amid nervousness about earnings growth.

Shares of Netflix tumbled after hours as the streaming service's subscriber growth lagged expectations, spurring fears it would struggle to maintain its robust growth rate during the height of Covid-19 lockdowns as consumer behavior shifts and streaming competition intensifies.

Newspaper publisher Tribune Publishing set a May 21 deadline for shareholders to vote on a takeover proposal by hedge fund Alden Global Capital, narrowing the window for hotel magnate Stewart Bainum Jr. to firm up financing for his competing bid.

TikTok is introducing automated captions, a feature that will add subtitles to posts in its popular video-sharing app without requiring users to enter the text themselves.

Book publisher Simon & Schuster Chief Executive Jonathan Karp said it will proceed with a book by former Vice President Mike Pence despite objections from some of its employees, saying he wants to preserve a culture that presents different perspectives.

The Daily Mail's owner filed an antitrust suit against Alphabet's Google, alleging the tech giant manipulates search results and advertising auctions in ways that harm online publishers. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-21 1750ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pBIDEN : U.S. must boost EV production to surpass China
RE
05:54pUtilities Up On Rotation Into Defensive Sectors, Drop In Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:53pHealth Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:51pCommunications Services Down As Netflix Slides After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pFinancials Down After Regional Bank Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:43pFoxconn's Wisconsin deal touted by Trump shrinks from 13,000 jobs to 1,454
RE
05:32pIndustrials Down As Aviation Worries Offset Railroad Deal -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:30pNetflix subscriber growth slows after pandemic boom, shares fall 11%
RE
05:28pBritish Columbia projects C$9.7 billion deficit in 2021-22
RE
05:28pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION &  : Growing Climate Solutions Act reintroduced
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase options launch draws robust volume
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
3Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
4Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ