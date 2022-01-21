Log in
Communications Services Down As Netflix Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup

01/21/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Communications services companies fell sharply as streaming giant Netflix plunged.

Shares of the streaming service fell by more than 20% after it forecast a sharp slowdown in new subscriber growth, anticipating 2.5 million signups in the first quarter, down from four million for 2021.

Shares of other streaming services fell in sympathy, with a roughly 7% loss for Walt Disney. Investors are betting that reopening of offices throughout the U.S. will spark a change in behavior, hurting the sector, said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1705ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -21.79% 397.5 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -6.94% 137.38 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
