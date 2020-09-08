Communications Services Down As SoftBank Concerns Linger -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as Japanese carrier and investment firm SoftBank Group remained in investors' cross-hairs.

Shares of SoftBank had recovered the bulk of their hefty pandemic losses when recent reports suggested the Japanese firm had made multibillion dollar bets on U.S. mega cap tech stocks, reviving concerns about risk management at a firm that's become a major player in global tech investment.

Walt Disney's $200 million live-action remake of "Mulan" is taking fire from human-rights activists over the filmmakers' cooperation with authorities in China's Xinjiang region, where many Muslim Uighurs have been held in internment camps. Still, shares of Disney rose amid optimism about "Mulan" streaming purchases and a bullish review of the entertainment conglomerate's streaming strategy by analysts at brokerage Deutsche Bank, who viewed a decision to shut down some of Disney's traditional television stations in overseas markets as a sign of internal confidence in its streaming business.

Newspaper publisher Gannett named former Spotify executive Mayur Gupta to the newly created position of chief marketing and strategy officer, as newspapers continue to struggle with generating revenue in the digital realm.

