Communications Services Down As Stimulus Negotiations Seen Dragging On -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked down as investors anticipated prolonged stimulus negotiations.

British cell-phone carrier TalkTalk Telecom accepted a GBP1.11 billion takeover by Tosca IOM, a new company created by Toscafund Asset Management and Tosca Penta.

Roku shares ticked up after analysts at brokerage Benchmark Capital said the maker of set-top boxes proved its powerful position in the streaming business when a hard-fought deal to bring AT&T's HBO Max service to its platform succeeded recently.

