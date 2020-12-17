Communications Services Down As Stimulus Negotiations Seen Dragging On -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked down as investors anticipated prolonged stimulus negotiations.
British cell-phone carrier TalkTalk Telecom accepted a GBP1.11 billion takeover by Tosca IOM, a new company created by Toscafund Asset Management and Tosca Penta.
Roku shares ticked up after analysts at brokerage Benchmark Capital said the maker of set-top boxes proved its powerful position in the streaming business when a hard-fought deal to bring AT&T's HBO Max service to its platform succeeded recently.
