Communications Services Down As Traders Hedge On Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

J2 Global Chief Executive Vivek Shah is renaming his media investment firm Ziff Davis after the publisher that J2 Global acquired some years ago, ahead of a plan to make more acquisitions.

Shares of cell-phone carriers AT&T and Verizon rose, as traders bet the companies would not be as susceptible to changes in behavior due to Delta variant fears as other consumer plays.

08-17-21 1729ET