Communications Services Down As Viacom Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as investors rotated out of growth sectors into value sectors.

Shares of ViacomCBS and Discovery Communications tumbled after analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo cut their ratings on the cable giant's shares, citing the likelihood that "gravity" would catch up with the stocks after a momentous run.

Among other stocks popular with day traders, shares of AMC Entertainment also fell.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 1655ET